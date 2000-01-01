Italtile Ltd (ITEJ.J)
ITEJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,337.00ZAc
2:15pm BST
Change (% chg)
-48.00 (-3.47%)
Prev Close
1,385.00
Open
1,405.00
Day's High
1,405.00
Day's Low
1,333.00
Volume
9,576
Avg. Vol
260,486
52-wk High
1,480.00
52-wk Low
1,200.00
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available.
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
- BRIEF-Italtile to raise up to 1.59 bln rand by way of rights offer
- BRIEF-Italtile updates on acquisition of Ceramic Industries, regulatory approval
- BRIEF-S.Africa's Competition Tribunal conditionally approves Italtile deal with Ceramic Industries,Ezee Tile Adhesive
- BRIEF-Italtile records FY HEPS of 85.7 cents
- BRIEF-Italtile FY HEPS to fall between 2.8-0.7 pct