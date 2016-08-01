Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)
ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange
5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
5,160.00
5,160.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
400,283
400,283
52-wk High
5,230.00
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39
3,037.39
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|183.16
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|14
|13
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.95
|2.90
|2.80
|2.86
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|2,773.20
|2,812.00
|2,742.00
|2,697.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|2,878.30
|2,996.00
|2,810.00
|2,829.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|183.16
|183.16
|183.16
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|188.49
|197.17
|172.00
|176.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|202.23
|216.90
|188.00
|191.38
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|8.06
|9.00
|6.78
|9.78
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,773.20
|2,773.20
|2,773.30
|2,775.45
|2,697.79
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,878.30
|2,878.30
|2,878.50
|2,879.70
|2,829.92
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|183.16
|183.16
|183.16
|183.16
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|188.49
|188.49
|188.50
|187.41
|176.43
|Year Ending Dec-18
|202.23
|202.23
|202.23
|200.90
|191.38
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
