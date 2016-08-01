Edition:
Intertek Group PLC (ITRK.L)

ITRK.L on London Stock Exchange

5,160.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
5,160.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
400,283
52-wk High
5,230.00
52-wk Low
3,037.39

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 183.16 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 14 13 12 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.95 2.90 2.80 2.86

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 2,773.20 2,812.00 2,742.00 2,697.79
Year Ending Dec-18 20 2,878.30 2,996.00 2,810.00 2,829.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 183.16 183.16 183.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 188.49 197.17 172.00 176.43
Year Ending Dec-18 20 202.23 216.90 188.00 191.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 8.06 9.00 6.78 9.78

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,773.20 2,773.20 2,773.30 2,775.45 2,697.79
Year Ending Dec-18 2,878.30 2,878.30 2,878.50 2,879.70 2,829.92
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 183.16 183.16 183.16 183.16 --
Year Ending Dec-17 188.49 188.49 188.50 187.41 176.43
Year Ending Dec-18 202.23 202.23 202.23 200.90 191.38

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Intertek Group PLC News

Market Views

