Intu Properties PLC (ITUJ.J)
ITUJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
3,925.00ZAc
2:26pm BST
Change (% chg)
26.00 (+0.67%)
26.00 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|441.78
|465.00
|416.00
|458.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|452.02
|472.11
|428.00
|508.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|14.71
|15.51
|14.00
|14.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12
|14.95
|15.82
|13.61
|15.18
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-0.88
|3.02
|-4.78
|0.82
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|441.78
|445.50
|445.00
|445.04
|458.71
|Year Ending Dec-18
|452.02
|456.25
|456.75
|456.69
|508.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14.71
|14.81
|14.77
|14.78
|14.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14.95
|15.06
|15.06
|15.05
|15.18
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- CORRECTED-Ex-divs to take 1.6 points off FTSE 100 on Oct.19
- BRIEF-Intu Properties repurchases 32.7 mln stg in 300 mln stg 2.50 pct convertible bonds due 2018
- BRIEF-Intu Properties HY underlying earnings declines
- UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on July 27
- British property firm Intu posts lower first-half net asset value