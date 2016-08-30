ITV PLC (ITV.L)
ITV.L on London Stock Exchange
171.90GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
174.90
Open
175.40
Day's High
175.40
Day's Low
171.90
Volume
15,285,070
Avg. Vol
17,396,280
52-wk High
221.76
52-wk Low
152.40
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|6
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|7
|6
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.35
|2.39
|2.48
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|878.00
|878.00
|878.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|3,068.72
|3,196.92
|2,907.00
|3,179.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|3,147.62
|3,389.58
|2,966.00
|3,280.69
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|15.62
|17.73
|14.90
|16.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|15.98
|20.23
|12.90
|17.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|-0.10
|0.00
|-0.20
|3.11
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-12
|297.80
|565.00
|267.20
|89.72
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|448.70
|565.00
|116.30
|25.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|470.50
|500.00
|29.50
|6.27
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|878.00
|878.00
|878.00
|878.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,068.72
|3,068.72
|3,067.04
|3,067.87
|3,179.28
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,147.62
|3,147.62
|3,146.82
|3,149.41
|3,280.69
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15.62
|15.62
|15.56
|15.59
|16.85
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15.98
|15.98
|15.91
|15.97
|17.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|3
|0
