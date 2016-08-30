Edition:
United Kingdom

ITV PLC (ITV.L)

ITV.L on London Stock Exchange

171.90GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-1.72%)
Prev Close
174.90
Open
175.40
Day's High
175.40
Day's Low
171.90
Volume
15,285,070
Avg. Vol
17,396,280
52-wk High
221.76
52-wk Low
152.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 6 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 7 6
(3) HOLD 7 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.35 2.39 2.48 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 878.00 878.00 878.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 21 3,068.72 3,196.92 2,907.00 3,179.28
Year Ending Dec-18 21 3,147.62 3,389.58 2,966.00 3,280.69
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 23 15.62 17.73 14.90 16.85
Year Ending Dec-18 23 15.98 20.23 12.90 17.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 -0.10 0.00 -0.20 3.11

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-12 297.80 565.00 267.20 89.72
Quarter Ending Mar-12 448.70 565.00 116.30 25.92
Quarter Ending Mar-11 470.50 500.00 29.50 6.27

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 878.00 878.00 878.00 878.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 3,068.72 3,068.72 3,067.04 3,067.87 3,179.28
Year Ending Dec-18 3,147.62 3,147.62 3,146.82 3,149.41 3,280.69
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15.62 15.62 15.56 15.59 16.85
Year Ending Dec-18 15.98 15.98 15.91 15.97 17.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

ITV PLC News

Market Views

