IWG Plc (IWG.L)

IWG.L on London Stock Exchange

212.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
212.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,512,827
52-wk High
392.00
52-wk Low
201.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 4 3
(3) HOLD 2 2 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.78 1.78 1.67 1.62

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 2,428.11 2,454.00 2,400.00 2,438.78
Year Ending Dec-18 8 2,628.98 2,699.00 2,559.00 2,654.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 17.62 18.83 16.90 17.93
Year Ending Dec-18 8 21.27 22.18 20.10 20.50
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 19.88 24.40 15.36 12.51

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,428.11 2,422.79 2,422.79 2,433.53 2,438.78
Year Ending Dec-18 2,628.98 2,622.36 2,622.36 2,668.31 2,654.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 17.62 17.62 17.61 17.87 17.93
Year Ending Dec-18 21.27 21.27 21.27 21.36 20.50

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

IWG Plc News

