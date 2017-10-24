Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd (JAAO.NS)
JAAO.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
451.05INR
10:58am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs3.55 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs447.50
Open
Rs459.10
Day's High
Rs459.10
Day's Low
Rs448.20
Volume
15,341
Avg. Vol
43,498
52-wk High
Rs570.00
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|2,910.92
|2,682.74
|228.18
|7.84
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|4,452.20
|3,326.51
|1,125.69
|25.28
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|4,385.20
|3,780.12
|605.08
|13.80
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|4,197.02
|3,651.11
|545.91
|13.01
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|4,727.18
|4,532.66
|194.52
|4.11
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|2.17
|1.30
|0.88
|40.23
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|3.00
|2.92
|0.08
|2.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-12
|2.50
|2.27
|0.23
|9.40
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|2.17
|2.20
|0.03
|1.38
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|2.53
|2.73
|0.20
|8.12
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics June-qtr consol net PAT rises
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says allotted bonus equity shares
- BRIEF-Jayant Agro-Organics seeks members' nod for issue of bonus shares in ratio of 1:1
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics says board recommends issue of bonus shares
- BRIEF-India's Jayant Agro-Organics March-qtr profit more than doubles