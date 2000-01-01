Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAIA.NS)
JAIA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
18.80INR
11:21am BST
18.80INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Rs0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
Rs18.80
Rs18.80
Open
Rs19.40
Rs19.40
Day's High
Rs19.60
Rs19.60
Day's Low
Rs18.60
Rs18.60
Volume
56,494,786
56,494,786
Avg. Vol
124,546,796
124,546,796
52-wk High
Rs30.45
Rs30.45
52-wk Low
Rs6.70
Rs6.70
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available.
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- Indian shares edge up, consumer stocks lead
- India's top court moves to protect Jaypee Infratech home buyers
- UPDATE 2-India's ICICI Bank seeing "positive" trend on bad loans
- BRIEF-Jaiprakash Associates says co is yet to hear from lenders on decision
- Boutique bank Moelis eyes expansion in India amid M&A boom