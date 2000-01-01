Jai Corp Ltd (JAIC.NS)
JAIC.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
130.85INR
11:16am BST
130.85INR
11:16am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs9.85 (+8.14%)
Rs9.85 (+8.14%)
Prev Close
Rs121.00
Rs121.00
Open
Rs121.40
Rs121.40
Day's High
Rs134.30
Rs134.30
Day's Low
Rs120.55
Rs120.55
Volume
6,780,670
6,780,670
Avg. Vol
2,483,490
2,483,490
52-wk High
Rs141.70
Rs141.70
52-wk Low
Rs52.30
Rs52.30
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings