JBF Industries Ltd (JBFI.NS)

Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|24,163.00
|22,000.70
|2,162.30
|8.95
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|25,413.00
|23,585.40
|1,827.60
|7.19
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|22,586.00
|21,399.90
|1,186.10
|5.25
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|21,801.00
|22,428.30
|627.30
|2.88
|Quarter Ending Jun-13
|18,378.50
|20,931.00
|2,552.50
|13.89
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-12
|6.90
|4.02
|2.88
|41.74
|Quarter Ending Sep-12
|15.40
|6.71
|8.69
|56.43
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|10.30
|10.45
|0.15
|1.46
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|15.50
|7.20
|8.30
|53.55
- BRIEF-JBF Industries says is in discussion with various parties for stake sale
- BRIEF-JBF Industries seeks shareholders' nod for reappointment of Rakesh Gothi as CEO & MD
- MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 29
- Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
- Grappling with debt, UAE's JBF RAK in talks to sell Belgian plant -sources