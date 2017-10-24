JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)
JCDX.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
31.98EUR
3:42pm BST
31.98EUR
3:42pm BST
Change (% chg)
€-0.39 (-1.21%)
€-0.39 (-1.21%)
Prev Close
€32.37
€32.37
Open
€32.24
€32.24
Day's High
€32.65
€32.65
Day's Low
€31.98
€31.98
Volume
96,039
96,039
Avg. Vol
151,098
151,098
52-wk High
€33.56
€33.56
52-wk Low
€23.95
€23.95
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|9
|12
|12
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.85
|2.85
|2.85
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|1,017.00
|1,017.00
|1,017.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|3,490.87
|3,545.38
|3,446.46
|3,512.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|16
|3,589.07
|3,703.00
|3,018.19
|3,675.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|1.03
|1.13
|0.93
|1.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1.16
|1.30
|1.00
|1.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|6.20
|6.20
|6.20
|3.96
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|886.50
|883.80
|2.70
|0.30
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|748.63
|757.60
|8.97
|1.20
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,003.33
|976.70
|26.63
|2.65
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|801.24
|792.70
|8.54
|1.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|873.75
|868.80
|4.95
|0.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1,017.00
|1,017.00
|1,034.00
|1,034.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,490.87
|3,494.27
|3,495.42
|3,500.96
|3,512.03
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,589.07
|3,595.90
|3,594.40
|3,605.20
|3,675.36
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.03
|1.03
|1.04
|1.05
|1.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.16
|1.16
|1.18
|1.19
|1.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|2
|1
|4
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|2
|1
|5
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept 29
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 28
- BRIEF-JCDecaux signs exclusive advertising contract for new Bahrain International Airport
- M&A advisory Zaoui & Co reports first loss from UK business since 2013
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 19