JCDecaux SA (JCDX.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 1,017.00 1,017.00 1,017.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 15 3,490.87 3,545.38 3,446.46 3,512.03 Year Ending Dec-18 16 3,589.07 3,703.00 3,018.19 3,675.36 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 19 1.03 1.13 0.93 1.20 Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.16 1.30 1.00 1.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 6.20 6.20 6.20 3.96