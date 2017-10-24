Johnson Controls-Hitachi Air Conditioning India Ltd (JCHA.NS)
JCHA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
2,485.05INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
|3.33
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|4,393.00
|4,393.00
|4,393.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|18,402.50
|18,465.00
|18,340.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|23,293.50
|24,123.00
|22,464.00
|24,096.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|27,624.50
|28,835.00
|26,414.00
|27,244.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|29.42
|31.50
|27.34
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|39.90
|44.00
|35.79
|49.02
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|58.33
|62.50
|54.16
|69.63
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|49.51
|49.51
|49.51
|55.88
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|9,514.00
|8,628.03
|885.97
|9.31
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,393.00
|5,780.46
|1,387.46
|31.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,647.67
|2,609.58
|38.09
|1.44
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|3,194.67
|2,874.99
|319.68
|10.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8,606.00
|8,494.39
|111.61
|1.30
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4,393.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18,402.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|23,293.50
|23,293.50
|23,293.50
|23,293.50
|24,096.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|27,624.50
|27,624.50
|27,624.50
|27,624.50
|27,244.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
