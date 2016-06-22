JD Sports Fashion PLC (JD.L)
JD.L on London Stock Exchange
338.00GBp
5:07pm BST
338.00GBp
5:07pm BST
Change (% chg)
0.00 (+0.00%)
0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
338.00
338.00
Open
337.10
337.10
Day's High
343.60
343.60
Day's Low
335.90
335.90
Volume
780,920
780,920
Avg. Vol
1,870,506
1,870,506
52-wk High
462.00
462.00
52-wk Low
292.50
292.50
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|January
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|6
|2,217.88
|2,242.67
|2,185.70
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|3,007.43
|3,121.00
|2,857.50
|2,273.77
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|3,330.13
|3,436.00
|3,135.00
|2,469.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|6
|17.61
|18.00
|17.10
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|8
|22.56
|23.50
|21.40
|17.07
|Year Ending Jan-19
|8
|24.95
|25.90
|23.90
|18.74
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|16.10
|17.20
|15.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|2,217.88
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|3,007.43
|2,970.93
|2,914.79
|2,842.77
|2,273.77
|Year Ending Jan-19
|3,330.13
|3,271.52
|3,213.15
|3,145.03
|2,469.83
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jan-17
|17.61
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|22.56
|22.26
|22.26
|21.79
|17.07
|Year Ending Jan-19
|24.95
|24.65
|24.65
|24.13
|18.74
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Year Ending Jan-19
|1
|0
|2
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jan-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jan-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Jan-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
- Can these 4 FTSE 250 stocks keep charging in 2016? Tullow Oil plc, Acacia Mining plc, JD Sports Fashion plc and Zoopla Property Group plc
- Are JD Sports Fashion plc, John Wood Group plc and UBM plc 'screaming buys' after today's updates?
- Should you stick with MASSIVE gainers JD Sports Fashion plc, Domino's Pizza plc and Anglo American plc?
- Strike gold! 4 euro stars for your stocks portfolio
- Why National Grid plc (+11%), British American Tobacco plc (+12%) and JD Sports Fashion plc (+32%) should keep charging
- Will Debenhams Plc And JD Sports Fashion PLC Outperform WM Morrison Supermarkets PLC After Today's News?