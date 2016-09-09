J D Wetherspoon PLC (JDW.L)
JDW.L on London Stock Exchange
1,249.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|July
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(5) SELL
|3
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.44
|3.33
|3.27
|3.27
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|12
|1,632.41
|1,658.84
|1,621.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|13
|1,666.76
|1,697.80
|1,639.00
|1,675.07
|Year Ending Jul-19
|13
|1,721.52
|1,755.60
|1,671.00
|1,732.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|14
|61.67
|68.80
|45.00
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|15
|65.39
|74.89
|54.30
|54.46
|Year Ending Jul-19
|15
|66.42
|75.32
|55.50
|56.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|10.60
|10.60
|10.60
|6.30
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|1,632.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|1,666.76
|1,666.76
|1,653.29
|1,652.44
|1,675.07
|Year Ending Jul-19
|1,721.52
|1,721.52
|1,706.55
|1,705.71
|1,732.45
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jul-17
|61.67
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|65.39
|65.39
|61.89
|61.60
|54.46
|Year Ending Jul-19
|66.42
|66.42
|62.88
|62.66
|56.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|0
|7
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jul-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Jul-18
|0
|0
|10
|0
|Year Ending Jul-19
|0
|0
|10
|0
