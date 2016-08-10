Edition:
Just Eat PLC (JE.L)

JE.L on London Stock Exchange

717.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
717.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
3,238,610
52-wk High
758.50
52-wk Low
495.07

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 9 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 6 6 7
(3) HOLD 1 1 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.62 1.65 1.88 1.82

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 511.67 528.85 477.00 468.77
Year Ending Dec-18 15 627.74 657.70 574.40 563.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 16.70 18.10 15.71 16.81
Year Ending Dec-18 16 23.04 25.00 19.89 22.42
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 33.75 37.86 25.30 53.34

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 511.67 511.94 510.67 507.11 468.77
Year Ending Dec-18 627.74 625.00 623.47 620.97 563.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16.70 16.74 16.79 16.84 16.81
Year Ending Dec-18 23.04 22.95 22.98 23.13 22.42

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Just Eat PLC News

Market Views

