Jet Airways (India) Ltd (JET.NS)
JET.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
512.30INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|3
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|3
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|2
|2
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.17
|2.60
|3.00
|3.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|62,428.00
|62,428.00
|62,428.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4
|226,214.00
|227,335.00
|224,670.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|241,167.00
|246,973.00
|235,780.00
|245,706.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6
|262,506.00
|278,527.00
|245,447.00
|272,669.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|45.70
|48.60
|42.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|44.05
|61.30
|27.70
|77.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5
|49.00
|69.80
|25.90
|56.93
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|62,428.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|226,214.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|241,167.00
|241,167.00
|239,098.00
|237,523.00
|245,706.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|262,506.00
|262,506.00
|259,891.00
|257,651.00
|272,669.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|45.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|44.05
|44.05
|42.68
|42.68
|77.36
|Year Ending Mar-19
|49.00
|49.00
|53.97
|53.97
|56.93
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|5
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|2
|2
