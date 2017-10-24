Jammu and Kashmir Bank Ltd (JKBK.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 7,226.00 7,561.00 6,891.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 8,559.00 8,559.00 8,559.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 29,835.10 32,233.00 25,074.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 33,859.00 36,574.00 32,454.00 37,431.30 Year Ending Mar-19 8 37,696.90 40,742.00 36,003.00 41,518.60 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 -5.30 -5.30 -5.30 -- Year Ending Mar-17 11 -19.24 6.50 -28.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 6.86 12.58 3.30 15.01 Year Ending Mar-19 9 10.14 16.13 5.40 17.27