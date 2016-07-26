Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)
JLT.L on London Stock Exchange
1,277.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
1,277.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
1,277.00
1,277.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
161,620
161,620
52-wk High
1,291.00
1,291.00
52-wk Low
938.62
938.62
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.44
|2.44
|2.30
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|1,362.76
|1,381.70
|1,327.00
|1,339.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|1,467.06
|1,502.20
|1,425.00
|1,432.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|62.18
|78.66
|58.00
|65.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|72.33
|94.67
|65.40
|75.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|19.00
|19.00
|19.00
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,362.76
|1,362.76
|1,362.76
|1,361.81
|1,339.76
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,467.06
|1,467.06
|1,467.06
|1,463.63
|1,432.41
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|62.18
|62.18
|59.17
|58.83
|65.02
|Year Ending Dec-18
|72.33
|72.33
|70.03
|70.04
|75.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
