Jardine Lloyd Thompson Group PLC (JLT.L)

JLT.L on London Stock Exchange

1,277.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
1,277.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
161,620
52-wk High
1,291.00
52-wk Low
938.62

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.44 2.44 2.30 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 1,362.76 1,381.70 1,327.00 1,339.76
Year Ending Dec-18 9 1,467.06 1,502.20 1,425.00 1,432.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 62.18 78.66 58.00 65.02
Year Ending Dec-18 8 72.33 94.67 65.40 75.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 19.00 19.00 19.00 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,362.76 1,362.76 1,362.76 1,361.81 1,339.76
Year Ending Dec-18 1,467.06 1,467.06 1,467.06 1,463.63 1,432.41
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 62.18 62.18 59.17 58.83 65.02
Year Ending Dec-18 72.33 72.33 70.03 70.04 75.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

