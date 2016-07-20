Edition:
United Kingdom

Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)

JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange

3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
3,471.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
786,439
52-wk High
3,511.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 4 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.38 2.25 2.38 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 981.00 981.00 981.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 11 3,479.45 3,568.00 3,420.90 --
Year Ending Mar-18 9 3,778.17 3,841.55 3,606.00 3,617.58
Year Ending Mar-19 9 3,992.87 4,174.50 3,849.40 3,813.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 18 202.37 211.89 174.58 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 211.91 219.80 196.29 209.46
Year Ending Mar-19 17 229.90 246.30 206.51 230.31
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.19 8.68 4.40 9.90

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-18 981.00 981.00 981.00 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 3,479.45 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 3,778.17 3,766.15 3,767.50 3,748.34 3,617.58
Year Ending Mar-19 3,992.87 3,956.35 3,953.48 3,933.38 3,813.97
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 202.37 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 211.91 212.17 212.26 211.85 209.46
Year Ending Mar-19 229.90 229.62 229.85 229.71 230.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 0 3 1
Year Ending Mar-19 2 0 4 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 3 2 7
Year Ending Mar-19 2 2 4 6

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Johnson Matthey PLC News

» More JMAT.L News

Market Views

» More JMAT.L Market Views