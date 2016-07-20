Johnson Matthey PLC (JMAT.L)
JMAT.L on London Stock Exchange
3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
3,471.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
3,471.00
3,471.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
786,439
786,439
52-wk High
3,511.00
3,511.00
52-wk Low
2,677.68
2,677.68
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|4
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.38
|2.25
|2.38
|2.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|981.00
|981.00
|981.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|11
|3,479.45
|3,568.00
|3,420.90
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|9
|3,778.17
|3,841.55
|3,606.00
|3,617.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|3,992.87
|4,174.50
|3,849.40
|3,813.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|202.37
|211.89
|174.58
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|211.91
|219.80
|196.29
|209.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|229.90
|246.30
|206.51
|230.31
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.19
|8.68
|4.40
|9.90
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|981.00
|981.00
|981.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3,479.45
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3,778.17
|3,766.15
|3,767.50
|3,748.34
|3,617.58
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3,992.87
|3,956.35
|3,953.48
|3,933.38
|3,813.97
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|202.37
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|211.91
|212.17
|212.26
|211.85
|209.46
|Year Ending Mar-19
|229.90
|229.62
|229.85
|229.71
|230.31
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|0
|4
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|3
|2
|7
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|2
|4
|6
