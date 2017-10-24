JM Financial Ltd (JMSH.NS)
JMSH.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
170.95INR
11:26am BST
170.95INR
11:26am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs2.35 (+1.39%)
Rs2.35 (+1.39%)
Prev Close
Rs168.60
Rs168.60
Open
Rs170.00
Rs170.00
Day's High
Rs172.45
Rs172.45
Day's Low
Rs169.20
Rs169.20
Volume
990,100
990,100
Avg. Vol
1,492,730
1,492,730
52-wk High
Rs191.60
Rs191.60
52-wk Low
Rs52.65
Rs52.65
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|21,941.20
|22,805.00
|21,077.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|27,956.20
|29,746.00
|25,396.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|32,134.70
|35,419.00
|28,850.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|2
|5.84
|5.89
|5.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|7.12
|7.50
|6.75
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|2
|8.19
|8.60
|7.78
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,941.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|27,956.20
|27,956.20
|27,956.20
|27,061.20
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|32,134.70
|32,134.70
|32,134.70
|28,850.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5.84
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7.12
|7.12
|6.98
|6.93
|--
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.19
|8.19
|8.19
|7.78
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-India's JM Financial Sept-qtr consol net profit up about 27 pct
- BRIEF-JM Financial seeks shareholders' nod for borrowings of up to 50 bln rupees
- BRIEF-India's JM Financial June qtr consol profit up about 49 pct
- BRIEF-JM Financial Products to consider issue of NCDs worth 285 mln rupees
- BRIEF-JM Financial says JM Financial Asset Management completes buyback of 9.95 pct outstanding capital