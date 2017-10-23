Edition:
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange

143.62USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$1.22 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$142.40
Open
$142.13
Day's High
$144.34
Day's Low
$142.13
Volume
1,728,841
Avg. Vol
1,821,138
52-wk High
$144.34
52-wk Low
$109.32

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.72 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 8 10 10 12
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.57 2.57 2.38

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 19,928.60 20,202.00 19,403.00 19,363.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9 19,200.10 19,576.20 18,674.60 18,510.00
Year Ending Dec-17 20 75,834.50 76,221.50 75,052.00 75,612.80
Year Ending Dec-18 20 79,977.00 81,813.00 77,899.00 78,437.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 1.72 1.77 1.67 1.76
Quarter Ending Mar-18 11 1.96 2.12 1.85 1.80
Year Ending Dec-17 22 7.18 7.22 7.12 7.11
Year Ending Dec-18 23 7.74 8.18 7.49 7.58
LT Growth Rate (%) 9 6.37 8.20 4.80 6.57

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 18,934.90 18,839.00 95.86 0.51
Quarter Ending Mar-17 18,037.00 17,766.00 270.96 1.50
Quarter Ending Dec-16 18,275.20 18,106.00 169.23 0.93
Quarter Ending Sep-16 17,742.20 17,820.00 77.76 0.44
Quarter Ending Jun-16 17,977.90 18,482.00 504.14 2.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.80 1.83 0.03 1.92
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.77 1.83 0.06 3.21
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.56 1.58 0.02 1.02
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.66 1.68 0.02 1.39
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.68 1.74 0.06 3.55

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 19,928.60 19,931.00 19,934.10 19,937.70 19,363.90
Quarter Ending Mar-18 19,200.10 19,199.80 19,204.50 19,154.50 18,510.00
Year Ending Dec-17 75,834.50 75,848.30 75,833.60 75,842.10 75,612.80
Year Ending Dec-18 79,977.00 79,987.70 79,981.70 80,038.50 78,437.70
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.72 1.72 1.73 1.73 1.76
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.96 1.96 1.95 1.96 1.80
Year Ending Dec-17 7.18 7.18 7.18 7.18 7.11
Year Ending Dec-18 7.74 7.73 7.73 7.74 7.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2 2 3
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 2 3 4 3
Year Ending Dec-18 2 3 4 3
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 3 1 4
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1 4 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3 5 4

Earnings vs. Estimates

Johnson & Johnson News

