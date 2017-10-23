Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)
JNJ.N on New York Stock Exchange
143.62USD
23 Oct 2017
143.62USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$1.22 (+0.86%)
$1.22 (+0.86%)
Prev Close
$142.40
$142.40
Open
$142.13
$142.13
Day's High
$144.34
$144.34
Day's Low
$142.13
$142.13
Volume
1,728,841
1,728,841
Avg. Vol
1,821,138
1,821,138
52-wk High
$144.34
$144.34
52-wk Low
$109.32
$109.32
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.72
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|6
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|8
|10
|10
|12
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.57
|2.57
|2.38
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|17
|19,928.60
|20,202.00
|19,403.00
|19,363.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9
|19,200.10
|19,576.20
|18,674.60
|18,510.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|75,834.50
|76,221.50
|75,052.00
|75,612.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|79,977.00
|81,813.00
|77,899.00
|78,437.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|20
|1.72
|1.77
|1.67
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|11
|1.96
|2.12
|1.85
|1.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22
|7.18
|7.22
|7.12
|7.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|7.74
|8.18
|7.49
|7.58
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|9
|6.37
|8.20
|4.80
|6.57
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|18,934.90
|18,839.00
|95.86
|0.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|18,037.00
|17,766.00
|270.96
|1.50
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|18,275.20
|18,106.00
|169.23
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|17,742.20
|17,820.00
|77.76
|0.44
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|17,977.90
|18,482.00
|504.14
|2.80
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.80
|1.83
|0.03
|1.92
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.77
|1.83
|0.06
|3.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.56
|1.58
|0.02
|1.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.66
|1.68
|0.02
|1.39
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1.68
|1.74
|0.06
|3.55
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|19,928.60
|19,931.00
|19,934.10
|19,937.70
|19,363.90
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|19,200.10
|19,199.80
|19,204.50
|19,154.50
|18,510.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|75,834.50
|75,848.30
|75,833.60
|75,842.10
|75,612.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|79,977.00
|79,987.70
|79,981.70
|80,038.50
|78,437.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.72
|1.72
|1.73
|1.73
|1.76
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.96
|1.96
|1.95
|1.96
|1.80
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7.18
|7.18
|7.18
|7.18
|7.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.74
|7.73
|7.73
|7.74
|7.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|3
|4
|3
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|3
|1
|4
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|3
|5
|4
- US STOCKS-Losses in GE keep Wall St in check
- Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 million
- UPDATE 1-Smith & Nephew to buy Rotation Medical for up to $210 mln
- California judge tosses $417 million talc cancer verdict against Johnson & Johnson
- California judge tosses $417 mln talc cancer verdict against J&J