Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N)

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 17 19,928.60 20,202.00 19,403.00 19,363.90 Quarter Ending Mar-18 9 19,200.10 19,576.20 18,674.60 18,510.00 Year Ending Dec-17 20 75,834.50 76,221.50 75,052.00 75,612.80 Year Ending Dec-18 20 79,977.00 81,813.00 77,899.00 78,437.70 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 20 1.72 1.77 1.67 1.76 Quarter Ending Mar-18 11 1.96 2.12 1.85 1.80 Year Ending Dec-17 22 7.18 7.22 7.12 7.11 Year Ending Dec-18 23 7.74 8.18 7.49 7.58 LT Growth Rate (%) 9 6.37 8.20 4.80 6.57