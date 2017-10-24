Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)
JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
161.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs4.10 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs157.80
Open
Rs157.60
Day's High
Rs163.80
Day's Low
Rs156.55
Volume
6,915,565
Avg. Vol
9,028,312
52-wk High
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.50
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|7
|7
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|4
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.93
|1.93
|1.93
|1.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|8
|61,584.20
|67,111.00
|54,011.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|73,721.00
|73,721.00
|73,721.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|211,536.00
|245,269.00
|147,600.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|291,173.00
|348,831.00
|257,357.00
|273,027.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|339,450.00
|383,170.00
|312,138.00
|302,006.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1.50
|7.29
|-4.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|2.01
|2.01
|2.01
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|14
|-23.60
|-7.99
|-48.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|12
|-6.85
|-1.42
|-20.40
|3.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|12
|8.34
|18.50
|2.00
|6.21
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|59,738.00
|58,741.60
|996.40
|1.67
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|61,584.20
|62,863.70
|1,279.45
|2.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|52,719.70
|52,968.00
|248.29
|0.47
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|48,164.30
|46,807.50
|1,356.79
|2.82
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|49,488.60
|50,150.20
|661.60
|1.34
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|-2.95
|-4.23
|1.28
|-43.39
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.50
|-6.67
|8.16
|546.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|-5.45
|-4.45
|1.00
|-18.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|-7.00
|-8.15
|1.15
|-16.43
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|-6.03
|-5.29
|0.74
|-12.29
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|61,584.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|73,721.00
|73,721.00
|73,721.00
|73,721.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|211,536.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|291,173.00
|288,609.00
|286,856.00
|286,856.00
|273,027.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|339,450.00
|339,821.00
|338,492.00
|338,492.00
|302,006.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2.01
|2.01
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|-23.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|-6.85
|-5.62
|-5.98
|-5.47
|3.42
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8.34
|8.48
|8.42
|8.95
|6.21
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|1
|4
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|1
|3
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|2
