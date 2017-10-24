Edition:
Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

JNSP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

161.90INR
11:23am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.10 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs157.80
Open
Rs157.60
Day's High
Rs163.80
Day's Low
Rs156.55
Volume
6,915,565
Avg. Vol
9,028,312
52-wk High
Rs169.70
52-wk Low
Rs62.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.50 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 7 7 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 4
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 1.93 1.93 1.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 61,584.20 67,111.00 54,011.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 73,721.00 73,721.00 73,721.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 13 211,536.00 245,269.00 147,600.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 291,173.00 348,831.00 257,357.00 273,027.00
Year Ending Mar-19 12 339,450.00 383,170.00 312,138.00 302,006.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.50 7.29 -4.30 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2.01 2.01 2.01 --
Year Ending Mar-17 14 -23.60 -7.99 -48.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 12 -6.85 -1.42 -20.40 3.42
Year Ending Mar-19 12 8.34 18.50 2.00 6.21

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 59,738.00 58,741.60 996.40 1.67
Quarter Ending Mar-17 61,584.20 62,863.70 1,279.45 2.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 52,719.70 52,968.00 248.29 0.47
Quarter Ending Sep-16 48,164.30 46,807.50 1,356.79 2.82
Quarter Ending Jun-16 49,488.60 50,150.20 661.60 1.34
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 -2.95 -4.23 1.28 -43.39
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.50 -6.67 8.16 546.15
Quarter Ending Dec-16 -5.45 -4.45 1.00 -18.35
Quarter Ending Sep-16 -7.00 -8.15 1.15 -16.43
Quarter Ending Mar-16 -6.03 -5.29 0.74 -12.29

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 61,584.20 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 73,721.00 73,721.00 73,721.00 73,721.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 211,536.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 291,173.00 288,609.00 286,856.00 286,856.00 273,027.00
Year Ending Mar-19 339,450.00 339,821.00 338,492.00 338,492.00 302,006.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.50 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2.01 2.01 -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -23.60 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 -6.85 -5.62 -5.98 -5.47 3.42
Year Ending Mar-19 8.34 8.48 8.42 8.95 6.21

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 1 4 1
Year Ending Mar-19 1 1 3 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 2

