Jindal Steel And Power Ltd (JNSP.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 8 61,584.20 67,111.00 54,011.00 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 73,721.00 73,721.00 73,721.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 13 211,536.00 245,269.00 147,600.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 291,173.00 348,831.00 257,357.00 273,027.00 Year Ending Mar-19 12 339,450.00 383,170.00 312,138.00 302,006.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1.50 7.29 -4.30 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 2.01 2.01 2.01 -- Year Ending Mar-17 14 -23.60 -7.99 -48.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 12 -6.85 -1.42 -20.40 3.42 Year Ending Mar-19 12 8.34 18.50 2.00 6.21