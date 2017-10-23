JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)
JPM.N on New York Stock Exchange
99.34USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.17 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$99.51
Open
$99.57
Day's High
$99.98
Day's Low
$99.24
Volume
2,522,521
Avg. Vol
3,778,901
52-wk High
$99.98
52-wk Low
$67.64
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|1.70
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|7
|8
|8
|7
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|13
|12
|12
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.41
|2.34
|2.33
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|19
|25,383.90
|26,144.00
|24,713.00
|24,792.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|14
|26,994.00
|27,777.00
|26,071.00
|26,768.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|23
|102,014.00
|104,135.00
|98,746.00
|100,403.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|23
|107,457.00
|111,731.00
|100,200.00
|105,348.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|22
|1.70
|1.75
|1.63
|1.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|17
|1.88
|2.00
|1.77
|1.67
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24
|6.88
|7.03
|6.55
|6.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27
|7.58
|8.05
|6.58
|6.85
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|8.55
|12.50
|3.00
|4.38
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|25,229.50
|26,200.00
|970.47
|3.85
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|24,960.60
|25,760.00
|799.37
|3.20
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|24,876.70
|25,586.00
|709.31
|2.85
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|23,948.90
|24,333.00
|384.11
|1.60
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|23,997.90
|25,512.00
|1,514.14
|6.31
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|1.65
|1.76
|0.11
|6.52
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.58
|1.71
|0.13
|7.95
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1.52
|1.65
|0.13
|8.53
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1.44
|1.58
|0.14
|9.97
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1.39
|1.58
|0.19
|13.57
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|25,383.90
|25,234.90
|25,326.50
|25,319.30
|24,792.40
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|26,994.00
|26,820.90
|26,907.00
|26,905.30
|26,768.00
|Year Ending Dec-17
|102,014.00
|101,591.00
|101,795.00
|101,860.00
|100,403.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|107,457.00
|107,011.00
|107,211.00
|107,351.00
|105,348.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1.70
|1.69
|1.69
|1.69
|1.51
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1.88
|1.87
|1.88
|1.87
|1.67
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6.88
|6.80
|6.80
|6.80
|6.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7.58
|7.54
|7.55
|7.56
|6.85
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|13
|4
|10
|8
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|9
|0
|8
|2
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1
|15
|5
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|1
|14
|5
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|12
|5
|10
|6
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|5
|4
|5
|6
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|2
|13
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|6
|12
|8
- JPMorgan reaches beyond its branches with new mobile account app |
- RPT-BUZZ-U.S. stocks weekly: New highs harvest
- JPMorgan reaches beyond its branches with new mobile account app
- JPMorgan partners with data start-up to boost fixed-income trading