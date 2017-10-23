Edition:
JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N)

JPM.N on New York Stock Exchange

99.34USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.17 (-0.17%)
Prev Close
$99.51
Open
$99.57
Day's High
$99.98
Day's Low
$99.24
Volume
2,522,521
Avg. Vol
3,778,901
52-wk High
$99.98
52-wk Low
$67.64

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.70 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 7 8 8 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 7 8 9
(3) HOLD 13 12 12 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 2 2 2 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.41 2.34 2.33 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 19 25,383.90 26,144.00 24,713.00 24,792.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 14 26,994.00 27,777.00 26,071.00 26,768.00
Year Ending Dec-17 23 102,014.00 104,135.00 98,746.00 100,403.00
Year Ending Dec-18 23 107,457.00 111,731.00 100,200.00 105,348.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 22 1.70 1.75 1.63 1.51
Quarter Ending Mar-18 17 1.88 2.00 1.77 1.67
Year Ending Dec-17 24 6.88 7.03 6.55 6.20
Year Ending Dec-18 27 7.58 8.05 6.58 6.85
LT Growth Rate (%) 5 8.55 12.50 3.00 4.38

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 25,229.50 26,200.00 970.47 3.85
Quarter Ending Jun-17 24,960.60 25,760.00 799.37 3.20
Quarter Ending Mar-17 24,876.70 25,586.00 709.31 2.85
Quarter Ending Dec-16 23,948.90 24,333.00 384.11 1.60
Quarter Ending Sep-16 23,997.90 25,512.00 1,514.14 6.31
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 1.65 1.76 0.11 6.52
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.58 1.71 0.13 7.95
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.52 1.65 0.13 8.53
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.44 1.58 0.14 9.97
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.39 1.58 0.19 13.57

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 25,383.90 25,234.90 25,326.50 25,319.30 24,792.40
Quarter Ending Mar-18 26,994.00 26,820.90 26,907.00 26,905.30 26,768.00
Year Ending Dec-17 102,014.00 101,591.00 101,795.00 101,860.00 100,403.00
Year Ending Dec-18 107,457.00 107,011.00 107,211.00 107,351.00 105,348.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.70 1.69 1.69 1.69 1.51
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.88 1.87 1.88 1.87 1.67
Year Ending Dec-17 6.88 6.80 6.80 6.80 6.20
Year Ending Dec-18 7.58 7.54 7.55 7.56 6.85

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 13 4 10 8
Quarter Ending Mar-18 9 0 8 2
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1 15 5
Year Ending Dec-18 17 1 14 5
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 12 5 10 6
Quarter Ending Mar-18 5 4 5 6
Year Ending Dec-17 15 2 13 3
Year Ending Dec-18 13 6 12 8

Earnings vs. Estimates

