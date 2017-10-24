Edition:
JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs0.95 (+1.17%)
Prev Close
Rs81.10
Open
Rs81.35
Day's High
Rs84.30
Day's Low
Rs81.00
Volume
12,088,379
Avg. Vol
11,796,748
52-wk High
Rs84.30
52-wk Low
Rs53.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.22 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 10 10 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 5 4 4 4
(5) SELL 4 4 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.30 3.27 2.80 2.80

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 13 20,259.10 26,458.00 16,777.30 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 27,194.00 27,194.00 27,194.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 89,395.20 110,478.00 80,790.80 --
Year Ending Mar-18 20 91,237.30 99,212.80 84,325.00 104,785.00
Year Ending Mar-19 22 94,808.30 106,106.00 83,217.90 108,624.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 4 0.22 0.58 -0.20 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 2 1.63 2.19 1.07 --
Year Ending Mar-17 24 4.92 9.79 3.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 21 4.81 6.08 3.30 8.45
Year Ending Mar-19 22 5.56 8.33 2.83 9.36
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 15.88 15.88 15.88 -1.04

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 23,892.70 22,316.40 1,576.29 6.60
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,259.10 18,620.80 1,638.27 8.09
Quarter Ending Dec-16 19,894.40 18,654.80 1,239.56 6.23
Quarter Ending Sep-16 23,594.70 20,082.40 3,512.29 14.89
Quarter Ending Jun-16 26,970.60 24,112.40 2,858.21 10.60
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.72 1.33 0.39 22.55
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.22 0.15 0.07 32.58
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.36 0.13 0.23 63.69
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2.06 1.34 0.72 35.01
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2.54 2.25 0.29 11.41

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 20,259.10 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 27,194.00 27,194.00 27,194.00 27,194.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 89,395.20 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 91,237.30 91,413.30 91,349.50 93,036.40 104,785.00
Year Ending Mar-19 94,808.30 94,808.30 94,822.10 96,220.00 108,624.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.22 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1.63 1.63 1.63 1.63 --
Year Ending Mar-17 4.92 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 4.81 4.76 4.76 4.90 8.45
Year Ending Mar-19 5.56 5.59 5.54 5.80 9.36

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 2 1 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

