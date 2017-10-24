JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)
JSWE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
82.05INR
11:21am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.22
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|10
|10
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|5
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|4
|4
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.30
|3.27
|2.80
|2.80
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|13
|20,259.10
|26,458.00
|16,777.30
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|89,395.20
|110,478.00
|80,790.80
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|20
|91,237.30
|99,212.80
|84,325.00
|104,785.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|94,808.30
|106,106.00
|83,217.90
|108,624.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|0.22
|0.58
|-0.20
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|2
|1.63
|2.19
|1.07
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|24
|4.92
|9.79
|3.40
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|21
|4.81
|6.08
|3.30
|8.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|22
|5.56
|8.33
|2.83
|9.36
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|15.88
|15.88
|15.88
|-1.04
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|23,892.70
|22,316.40
|1,576.29
|6.60
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20,259.10
|18,620.80
|1,638.27
|8.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|19,894.40
|18,654.80
|1,239.56
|6.23
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|23,594.70
|20,082.40
|3,512.29
|14.89
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|26,970.60
|24,112.40
|2,858.21
|10.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1.72
|1.33
|0.39
|22.55
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.22
|0.15
|0.07
|32.58
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.36
|0.13
|0.23
|63.69
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2.06
|1.34
|0.72
|35.01
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2.54
|2.25
|0.29
|11.41
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|20,259.10
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|27,194.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|89,395.20
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|91,237.30
|91,413.30
|91,349.50
|93,036.40
|104,785.00
|Year Ending Mar-19
|94,808.30
|94,808.30
|94,822.10
|96,220.00
|108,624.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.22
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1.63
|1.63
|1.63
|1.63
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|4.92
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4.81
|4.76
|4.76
|4.90
|8.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|5.56
|5.59
|5.54
|5.80
|9.36
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|2
|1
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|1
|1
