Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd (JULS.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 7 15,878.60 17,092.00 15,205.60 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 17,715.00 17,715.00 17,715.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 10 58,764.80 59,844.00 57,216.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 9 66,662.50 73,109.90 61,098.00 67,994.90 Year Ending Mar-19 9 74,284.60 84,666.70 67,191.00 75,867.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 11.10 13.00 9.20 -- Year Ending Mar-17 9 37.53 39.30 35.29 -- Year Ending Mar-18 8 45.29 49.70 39.77 44.85 Year Ending Mar-19 9 57.95 68.40 44.21 59.92