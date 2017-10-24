Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)
JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
407.30INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-4.65 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs411.95
Open
Rs413.00
Day's High
Rs416.80
Day's Low
Rs404.20
Volume
1,686,570
Avg. Vol
2,374,243
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Underperform
|3.27
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|7
|(5) SELL
|5
|5
|5
|6
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|3.56
|3.56
|3.58
|3.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|1,976.02
|2,108.05
|1,844.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|2,150.32
|2,150.32
|2,150.32
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|16
|7,310.69
|7,502.00
|7,196.65
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|17
|7,943.78
|8,396.00
|7,658.54
|9,179.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|17
|8,929.47
|10,635.00
|7,903.00
|10,866.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|3.27
|3.27
|3.27
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|6.65
|6.65
|6.65
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|18
|17.04
|19.34
|14.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18
|18.25
|22.50
|14.27
|22.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|18
|21.75
|30.18
|16.82
|30.19
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|5.60
|5.60
|5.60
|16.49
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|1,615.15
|1,801.70
|186.55
|11.55
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|1,541.25
|1,544.20
|2.95
|0.19
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|1,463.33
|1,474.00
|10.67
|0.73
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|1,354.25
|1,350.30
|3.95
|0.29
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|1,260.11
|1,242.10
|18.01
|1.43
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|5.30
|4.53
|0.77
|14.53
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|5.00
|4.45
|0.55
|11.00
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|4.18
|4.85
|0.67
|16.03
|Quarter Ending Sep-13
|4.40
|4.07
|0.33
|7.50
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,976.02
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|2,150.32
|2,150.32
|2,161.86
|2,161.86
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|7,310.69
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|7,943.78
|7,951.43
|7,951.43
|7,971.76
|9,179.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|8,929.47
|8,832.25
|8,832.25
|8,859.96
|10,866.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3.27
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|6.65
|6.65
|6.65
|6.65
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|17.04
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|18.25
|18.22
|18.22
|18.20
|22.45
|Year Ending Mar-19
|21.75
|21.45
|21.45
|21.45
|30.19
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|0
|1
|0
- BRIEF-Just Dial says Sequoia Capital India Investments, SCI Growth Investments, Sequoia Capital India Growth Investment cut stake
- BRIEF-India's Just Dial approves buy-back of equity shares
- BRIEF-Just Dial to consider proposal for buyback of equity shares
- BRIEF-India's Just Dial says Ramkumar Krishnamachari resigns as CFO
- BRIEF-Just Dial says NCLT order for approving arrangement scheme between co, Just Dial Global