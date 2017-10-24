Edition:
United Kingdom

Just Dial Ltd (JUST.NS)

JUST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

407.30INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-4.65 (-1.13%)
Prev Close
Rs411.95
Open
Rs413.00
Day's High
Rs416.80
Day's Low
Rs404.20
Volume
1,686,570
Avg. Vol
2,374,243
52-wk High
Rs619.85
52-wk Low
Rs318.05

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Underperform 3.27 March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 7 7 8 7
(5) SELL 5 5 5 6
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.56 3.56 3.58 3.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 1,976.02 2,108.05 1,844.00 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 2,150.32 2,150.32 2,150.32 --
Year Ending Mar-17 16 7,310.69 7,502.00 7,196.65 --
Year Ending Mar-18 17 7,943.78 8,396.00 7,658.54 9,179.70
Year Ending Mar-19 17 8,929.47 10,635.00 7,903.00 10,866.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 3.27 3.27 3.27 --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 6.65 6.65 6.65 --
Year Ending Mar-17 18 17.04 19.34 14.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 18 18.25 22.50 14.27 22.45
Year Ending Mar-19 18 21.75 30.18 16.82 30.19
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 5.60 5.60 5.60 16.49

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1,615.15 1,801.70 186.55 11.55
Quarter Ending Dec-14 1,541.25 1,544.20 2.95 0.19
Quarter Ending Sep-14 1,463.33 1,474.00 10.67 0.73
Quarter Ending Jun-14 1,354.25 1,350.30 3.95 0.29
Quarter Ending Mar-14 1,260.11 1,242.10 18.01 1.43
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 5.30 4.53 0.77 14.53
Quarter Ending Sep-14 5.00 4.45 0.55 11.00
Quarter Ending Mar-14 4.18 4.85 0.67 16.03
Quarter Ending Sep-13 4.40 4.07 0.33 7.50

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,976.02 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 2,150.32 2,150.32 2,161.86 2,161.86 --
Year Ending Mar-17 7,310.69 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 7,943.78 7,951.43 7,951.43 7,971.76 9,179.70
Year Ending Mar-19 8,929.47 8,832.25 8,832.25 8,859.96 10,866.40
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 3.27 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 6.65 6.65 6.65 6.65 --
Year Ending Mar-17 17.04 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 18.25 18.22 18.22 18.20 22.45
Year Ending Mar-19 21.75 21.45 21.45 21.45 30.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 0 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Quarter Ending Jun-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Mar-19 1 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Just Dial Ltd News

» More JUST.NS News