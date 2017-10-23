Edition:
United Kingdom

Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)

JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange

154.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
154.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
1,676,962
52-wk High
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 4 4 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.33 2.33 2.40 2.40

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,630.00 2,889.00 2,371.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,991.00 3,339.00 2,643.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 12.20 15.20 9.61 --
Year Ending Dec-18 8 14.83 17.50 9.44 --
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.20 12.20 12.20 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,630.00 2,630.00 2,425.00 2,425.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 2,991.00 2,991.00 2,761.50 2,761.50 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 12.20 12.20 12.63 13.24 --
Year Ending Dec-18 14.83 14.83 15.48 15.97 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Just Group PLC News

