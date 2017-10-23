Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)
JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange
154.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
154.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
154.00
154.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
1,676,962
1,676,962
52-wk High
165.19
165.19
52-wk Low
111.72
111.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.33
|2.33
|2.40
|2.40
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,630.00
|2,889.00
|2,371.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|2,991.00
|3,339.00
|2,643.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|12.20
|15.20
|9.61
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|14.83
|17.50
|9.44
|--
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.20
|12.20
|12.20
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,630.00
|2,630.00
|2,425.00
|2,425.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,991.00
|2,991.00
|2,761.50
|2,761.50
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12.20
|12.20
|12.63
|13.24
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14.83
|14.83
|15.48
|15.97
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|1
- BRIEF-Permira decides not to participate in Just Group placing -bookrunner
- BRIEF-Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB
- Just Group first-half operating profit jumps 39 percent
- UPDATE 1-Just Group first-half operating profit jumps 39 percent
- Just Group H1 operating profit rises to $89.4 million