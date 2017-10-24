Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)
KARU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
127.45INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.95 (-2.26%)
Prev Close
Rs130.40
Open
Rs131.00
Day's High
Rs131.00
Day's Low
Rs127.05
Volume
1,340,998
Avg. Vol
1,738,946
52-wk High
Rs150.38
52-wk Low
Rs74.54
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|2.00
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.27
|2.27
|2.17
|2.18
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|4
|6,593.50
|7,094.00
|5,505.00
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|8,673.00
|8,673.00
|8,673.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|27,636.60
|27,965.00
|27,199.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|31,037.50
|31,856.00
|29,811.00
|31,287.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|34,773.00
|36,410.00
|32,117.00
|35,707.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|2.00
|2.14
|1.86
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|3.73
|3.73
|3.73
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|8.14
|10.53
|7.36
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6
|8.99
|10.81
|8.11
|11.73
|Year Ending Mar-19
|9
|12.74
|14.91
|10.43
|13.99
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|7,371.33
|7,748.70
|377.37
|5.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,593.50
|8,119.80
|1,526.30
|23.15
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|7,627.00
|6,877.30
|749.70
|9.83
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|6,935.00
|7,128.10
|193.10
|2.78
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|6,427.00
|6,434.00
|7.00
|0.11
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|6,593.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|8,673.00
|8,673.00
|8,673.00
|8,673.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|27,636.60
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|31,037.50
|31,037.50
|30,953.50
|30,953.50
|31,287.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|34,773.00
|34,773.00
|34,758.40
|34,758.40
|35,707.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9 pct
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank says K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank gets RBI nod for appointing P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO
- BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.10 pct
- BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 1 pct