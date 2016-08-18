Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)

Edition:
838.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
838.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,368,987
52-wk High
893.00
52-wk Low
264.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold 0.16 December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 6 5 5
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 5 5
(3) HOLD 5 6 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 1 1 1
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.44 2.44 2.44

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 1,726.69 1,950.00 1,524.00 1,383.35
Year Ending Dec-18 18 2,133.44 2,518.00 1,791.85 1,814.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.11
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.92 1.36 0.24 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 19 1.18 1.77 0.57 0.45
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 47.82 49.90 43.65 53.45

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,726.69 1,700.47 1,689.43 1,653.62 1,383.35
Year Ending Dec-18 2,133.44 2,100.20 2,070.82 2,026.27 1,814.14
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.16 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Year Ending Dec-17 0.92 0.86 0.79 0.74 0.21
Year Ending Dec-18 1.18 1.12 1.06 0.97 0.45

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 7 1
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0 6 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0 8 1
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0 8 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Kaz Minerals PLC News

Market Views

