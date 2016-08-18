Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)
KAZ.L on London Stock Exchange
838.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
838.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
838.00
838.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,368,987
2,368,987
52-wk High
893.00
893.00
52-wk Low
264.20
264.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|0.16
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|6
|5
|5
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|5
|6
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.56
|2.44
|2.44
|2.44
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|1,726.69
|1,950.00
|1,524.00
|1,383.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18
|2,133.44
|2,518.00
|1,791.85
|1,814.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.16
|0.16
|0.16
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.92
|1.36
|0.24
|0.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|1.18
|1.77
|0.57
|0.45
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|47.82
|49.90
|43.65
|53.45
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1,726.69
|1,700.47
|1,689.43
|1,653.62
|1,383.35
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,133.44
|2,100.20
|2,070.82
|2,026.27
|1,814.14
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.16
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.92
|0.86
|0.79
|0.74
|0.21
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.18
|1.12
|1.06
|0.97
|0.45
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|7
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0
|6
|1
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0
|8
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0
|8
|2
