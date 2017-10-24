Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)
KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
159.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|3
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.75
|2.75
|2.40
|2.20
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1
|5,642.00
|5,642.00
|5,642.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|21,851.30
|22,541.00
|21,172.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|3
|25,176.00
|25,744.00
|24,455.00
|23,297.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|3
|28,593.70
|29,469.00
|28,025.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5
|18.86
|33.00
|14.50
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|4
|17.83
|20.10
|16.10
|23.84
|Year Ending Mar-19
|4
|22.27
|25.70
|19.10
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-17
|6,789.00
|6,880.60
|91.60
|1.35
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6,463.00
|6,418.10
|44.90
|0.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,642.00
|6,638.60
|996.60
|17.66
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|6,010.00
|5,101.00
|909.00
|15.12
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|4,736.00
|4,030.10
|705.90
|14.90
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|5,642.00
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|21,851.30
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|25,176.00
|25,176.00
|25,176.00
|25,176.00
|23,297.30
|Year Ending Mar-19
|28,593.70
|28,593.70
|28,593.70
|28,593.70
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
