Karnataka Bank Ltd (KBNK.NS)

KBNK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

159.25INR
11:28am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs3.15 (+2.02%)
Prev Close
Rs156.10
Open
Rs156.95
Day's High
Rs161.25
Day's Low
Rs156.40
Volume
2,952,534
Avg. Vol
2,498,328
52-wk High
Rs181.00
52-wk Low
Rs100.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.75 2.75 2.40 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 5,642.00 5,642.00 5,642.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 3 21,851.30 22,541.00 21,172.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 25,176.00 25,744.00 24,455.00 23,297.30
Year Ending Mar-19 3 28,593.70 29,469.00 28,025.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 18.86 33.00 14.50 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 17.83 20.10 16.10 23.84
Year Ending Mar-19 4 22.27 25.70 19.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-17 6,789.00 6,880.60 91.60 1.35
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6,463.00 6,418.10 44.90 0.69
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,642.00 6,638.60 996.60 17.66
Quarter Ending Dec-16 6,010.00 5,101.00 909.00 15.12
Quarter Ending Mar-15 4,736.00 4,030.10 705.90 14.90

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 5,642.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 21,851.30 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 25,176.00 25,176.00 25,176.00 25,176.00 23,297.30
Year Ending Mar-19 28,593.70 28,593.70 28,593.70 28,593.70 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

