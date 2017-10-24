KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,826.00 1,826.00 1,826.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 1 7,881.00 7,881.00 7,881.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,466.00 Year Ending Mar-19 1 10,610.00 10,610.00 10,610.00 -- Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 1 2.60 2.60 2.60 -- Year Ending Mar-18 1 3.10 3.10 3.10 7.70 Year Ending Mar-19 1 3.90 3.90 3.90 --