KCP Ltd (KCP.NS)

KCP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

126.30INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.35 (+3.57%)
Prev Close
Rs121.95
Open
Rs122.70
Day's High
Rs129.40
Day's Low
Rs122.00
Volume
336,562
Avg. Vol
220,396
52-wk High
Rs137.70
52-wk Low
Rs78.85

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1 1,826.00 1,826.00 1,826.00 --
Year Ending Mar-17 1 7,881.00 7,881.00 7,881.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,466.00
Year Ending Mar-19 1 10,610.00 10,610.00 10,610.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 2.60 2.60 2.60 --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 3.10 3.10 3.10 7.70
Year Ending Mar-19 1 3.90 3.90 3.90 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,089.00 2,367.80 278.80 13.35
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,826.00 2,289.50 463.50 25.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,826.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 7,881.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,179.00 9,466.00
Year Ending Mar-19 10,610.00 10,610.00 10,610.00 10,610.00 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

KCP Ltd News

