Kernel Holding SA (KER.WA)

KER.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

49.26PLN
1:31pm BST
Change (% chg)

-0.34zł (-0.69%)
Prev Close
49.60zł
Open
49.25zł
Day's High
49.55zł
Day's Low
48.98zł
Volume
78,578
Avg. Vol
91,582
52-wk High
81.89zł
52-wk Low
45.84zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- June 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 2 3 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.14 2.29 2.29 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1 490.60 490.60 490.60 --
Year Ending Jun-17 5 2,251.94 2,350.29 2,192.00 2,365.98
Year Ending Jun-18 4 2,413.70 2,584.69 2,217.00 2,437.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 6 2.39 2.90 2.17 2.80
Year Ending Jun-18 5 2.32 2.90 1.88 2.95

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-16 661.30 659.28 2.02 0.31
Quarter Ending Sep-16 466.60 384.06 82.54 17.69
Quarter Ending Jun-16 398.80 382.34 16.46 4.13
Quarter Ending Mar-16 607.00 607.49 0.49 0.08
Quarter Ending Dec-15 627.60 620.97 6.63 1.06

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 490.60 490.60 490.60 490.60 --
Year Ending Jun-17 2,251.94 2,251.94 2,265.08 2,306.04 2,365.98
Year Ending Jun-18 2,413.70 2,413.70 2,407.45 2,437.60 2,437.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Jun-17 2.39 2.42 2.47 2.54 2.80
Year Ending Jun-18 2.32 2.56 2.61 2.63 2.95

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Jun-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Jun-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Jun-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Jun-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

