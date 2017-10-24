Kernel Holding SA (KER.WA)
KER.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
49.26PLN
1:31pm BST
49.26PLN
1:31pm BST
Change (% chg)
-0.34zł (-0.69%)
-0.34zł (-0.69%)
Prev Close
49.60zł
49.60zł
Open
49.25zł
49.25zł
Day's High
49.55zł
49.55zł
Day's Low
48.98zł
48.98zł
Volume
78,578
78,578
Avg. Vol
91,582
91,582
52-wk High
81.89zł
81.89zł
52-wk Low
45.84zł
45.84zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|June
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|2
|3
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.14
|2.29
|2.29
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|1
|490.60
|490.60
|490.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|5
|2,251.94
|2,350.29
|2,192.00
|2,365.98
|Year Ending Jun-18
|4
|2,413.70
|2,584.69
|2,217.00
|2,437.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|6
|2.39
|2.90
|2.17
|2.80
|Year Ending Jun-18
|5
|2.32
|2.90
|1.88
|2.95
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|661.30
|659.28
|2.02
|0.31
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|466.60
|384.06
|82.54
|17.69
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|398.80
|382.34
|16.46
|4.13
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|607.00
|607.49
|0.49
|0.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|627.60
|620.97
|6.63
|1.06
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|490.60
|490.60
|490.60
|490.60
|--
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2,251.94
|2,251.94
|2,265.08
|2,306.04
|2,365.98
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2,413.70
|2,413.70
|2,407.45
|2,437.60
|2,437.67
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Jun-17
|2.39
|2.42
|2.47
|2.54
|2.80
|Year Ending Jun-18
|2.32
|2.56
|2.61
|2.63
|2.95
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Jun-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Jun-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
- BRIEF-Kernel Holding FY 2016/2017 net profit down at $176.2 mln
- BRIEF-Kernel Holding enters into $200 million credit facility
- BRIEF-Kernel Holding sunflower oil sales in bulk up by 34.9% yoy in Q4 2016/2017
- BRIEF-Kernel Holding buys farming business for USD 43.3 mln
- BRIEF-Kernel Holding acquires farming business in Ukraine