Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 3 2,155.77 2,240.00 2,107.31 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 1,491.00 1,491.00 1,491.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 5,843.31 5,929.00 5,793.94 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 6,140.73 6,257.45 6,024.00 7,368.74 Year Ending Mar-19 1 6,777.00 6,777.00 6,777.00 8,060.00 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 7.60 7.87 7.32 -- Quarter Ending Jun-18 1 4.01 4.01 4.01 -- Year Ending Mar-17 3 17.82 18.57 17.18 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 17.43 19.68 15.19 25.87 Year Ending Mar-19 1 18.20 18.20 18.20 27.62