Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)
KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
213.10INR
10:59am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.05 (+0.50%)
Prev Close
Rs212.05
Open
Rs214.35
Day's High
Rs214.80
Day's Low
Rs213.00
Volume
27,632
Avg. Vol
76,634
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|7.60
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|3
|2,155.77
|2,240.00
|2,107.31
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|1,491.00
|1,491.00
|1,491.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|5,843.31
|5,929.00
|5,793.94
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|6,140.73
|6,257.45
|6,024.00
|7,368.74
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|6,777.00
|6,777.00
|6,777.00
|8,060.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2
|7.60
|7.87
|7.32
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1
|4.01
|4.01
|4.01
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|3
|17.82
|18.57
|17.18
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|2
|17.43
|19.68
|15.19
|25.87
|Year Ending Mar-19
|1
|18.20
|18.20
|18.20
|27.62
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|1,409.50
|1,274.68
|134.82
|9.57
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|1,494.56
|955.54
|539.02
|36.07
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|1,296.41
|1,052.87
|243.53
|18.79
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|1,653.10
|1,722.66
|69.56
|4.21
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|1,648.00
|1,099.92
|548.08
|33.26
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|2,155.77
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|1,491.00
|1,491.00
|1,491.00
|1,491.00
|--
|Year Ending Mar-17
|5,843.31
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|6,140.73
|6,140.73
|6,140.73
|6,140.73
|7,368.74
|Year Ending Mar-19
|6,777.00
|6,777.00
|6,777.00
|6,777.00
|8,060.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Quarter Ending Jun-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings