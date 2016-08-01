Keller Group PLC (KLR.L)
KLR.L on London Stock Exchange
903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
903.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
903.50
903.50
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
87,456
87,456
52-wk High
959.96
959.96
52-wk Low
660.00
660.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|2,022.15
|2,063.00
|1,914.00
|1,908.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|2,028.50
|2,071.00
|1,973.00
|2,040.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|87.40
|91.70
|83.30
|105.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|93.21
|96.30
|89.90
|117.70
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,022.15
|2,022.15
|2,022.15
|2,012.92
|1,908.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,028.50
|2,028.50
|2,028.50
|2,016.00
|2,040.23
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|87.40
|87.40
|87.40
|87.72
|105.42
|Year Ending Dec-18
|93.21
|93.21
|93.21
|93.23
|117.70
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
