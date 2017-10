Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 2,479.33 2,644.00 2,339.00 2,309.50 Year Ending Dec-18 3 2,782.67 3,018.00 2,528.00 2,601.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.83 0.93 0.74 0.74 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.91 1.03 0.79 --