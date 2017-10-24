Korian SA (KORI.PA)
27.62EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|6
|6
|7
|7
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.17
|2.17
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|3,138.95
|3,157.00
|3,087.00
|3,148.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|3,287.80
|3,329.08
|3,237.00
|3,291.21
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12
|1.15
|1.47
|1.04
|1.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|11
|1.33
|1.67
|1.21
|1.57
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|17.60
|26.70
|8.49
|22.55
Historical Surprises
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|258.20
|259.00
|0.80
|0.31
Consensus Estimates Trend
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,138.95
|3,141.19
|3,140.54
|3,143.90
|3,148.41
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,287.80
|3,294.05
|3,292.26
|3,295.62
|3,291.21
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.15
|1.15
|1.16
|1.17
|1.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.33
|1.33
|1.34
|1.35
|1.57
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|2
|1
|3
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|2
|3
- French and Benelux stocks-Factors to watch on Sept. 14
- BRIEF-Korian H1 net profit group share rises to 38 million euros
- BRIEF-Icade announces that Korian Group, Icade Santé and Icade Promotion signed a development partnership
- BRIEF-Korian to distribute a dividend of 0.60 euros per share for FY 2016
- BRIEF-Korian Q2 revenue rises by 5.1 percent