Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)

KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

33.80TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.56TL (+1.68%)
Prev Close
33.24TL
Open
33.34TL
Day's High
34.64TL
Day's Low
32.90TL
Volume
5,874,161
Avg. Vol
3,154,480
52-wk High
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 228.65 164.75 63.89 27.94
Quarter Ending Jun-15 231.15 215.55 15.60 6.75
Quarter Ending Mar-15 226.39 169.64 56.75 25.07
Quarter Ending Dec-14 162.00 205.59 43.59 26.91
Quarter Ending Sep-14 193.40 187.99 5.41 2.80
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 0.78 0.71 0.07 8.59
Quarter Ending Jun-15 0.73 0.29 0.44 60.68
Quarter Ending Mar-15 0.72 0.64 0.08 11.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS News

