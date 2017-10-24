Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 3 26,659.50 27,975.50 25,494.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 28,081.10 28,216.00 27,946.10 29,140.00 Year Ending Mar-19 2 31,354.20 31,669.00 31,039.30 31,392.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 3 1.93 3.00 0.40 -- Year Ending Mar-18 2 8.45 9.10 7.80 12.50 Year Ending Mar-19 2 14.65 17.80 11.50 17.60