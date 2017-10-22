Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMA.IS)
KRDMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.63TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.06TL (-2.23%)
Prev Close
2.69TL
Open
2.71TL
Day's High
2.71TL
Day's Low
2.61TL
Volume
1,424,560
Avg. Vol
4,467,778
52-wk High
3.05TL
52-wk Low
1.20TL
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|2
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.70
|2.80
|2.70
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|3,397.48
|3,915.00
|2,662.00
|2,708.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|3,891.08
|5,085.00
|2,850.00
|3,187.21
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.17
|0.28
|0.07
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.28
|0.36
|0.21
|0.27
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|844.25
|997.74
|153.49
|18.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|822.00
|866.90
|44.90
|5.46
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|744.00
|763.62
|19.63
|2.64
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|591.25
|538.40
|52.85
|8.94
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|639.00
|531.95
|107.05
|16.75
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,397.48
|3,397.48
|3,457.74
|3,296.43
|2,708.11
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,891.08
|3,891.08
|3,951.68
|3,598.85
|3,187.21
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.17
|0.14
|0.16
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.28
|0.28
|0.28
|0.24
|0.27
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0