Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMD.IS)

KRDMD.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

2.53TRY
22 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.07TL (-2.69%)
Prev Close
2.60TL
Open
2.60TL
Day's High
2.61TL
Day's Low
2.53TL
Volume
78,108,303
Avg. Vol
87,365,652
52-wk High
2.78TL
52-wk Low
1.01TL

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 8 8 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.70 2.80 2.70 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 3,397.48 3,915.00 2,662.00 2,708.11
Year Ending Dec-18 7 3,891.08 5,085.00 2,850.00 3,187.21
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.17 0.28 0.07 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.28 0.36 0.21 0.27

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 844.25 997.74 153.49 18.18
Quarter Ending Mar-17 822.00 866.90 44.90 5.46
Quarter Ending Dec-16 744.00 763.62 19.63 2.64
Quarter Ending Sep-16 591.25 538.40 52.85 8.94
Quarter Ending Jun-16 639.00 531.95 107.05 16.75

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Turkey New Lira (TRY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,397.48 3,397.48 3,457.74 3,296.43 2,708.11
Year Ending Dec-18 3,891.08 3,891.08 3,951.68 3,598.85 3,187.21
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.17 0.17 0.17 0.14 0.16
Year Ending Dec-18 0.28 0.28 0.28 0.24 0.27

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS News

