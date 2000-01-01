Edition:
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

74.95INR
11:22am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.05 (-2.66%)
Prev Close
Rs77.00
Open
Rs76.70
Day's High
Rs78.95
Day's Low
Rs74.00
Volume
305,111
Avg. Vol
103,243
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 3,392.26 2,959.00 433.26 12.77
Quarter Ending Mar-15 3,647.44 3,226.40 421.04 11.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1.20 1.33 0.13 10.83
Quarter Ending Mar-15 1.04 0.10 0.94 90.38

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd News