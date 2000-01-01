Edition:
United Kingdom

Kesoram Industries Ltd (KSRM.NS)

KSRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

134.15INR
11:11am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs1.10 (+0.83%)
Prev Close
Rs133.05
Open
Rs134.00
Day's High
Rs136.40
Day's Low
Rs132.55
Volume
352,051
Avg. Vol
296,713
52-wk High
Rs185.00
52-wk Low
Rs117.45

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available.

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-12 16,304.80 15,483.40 821.42 5.04
Quarter Ending Dec-11 16,589.20 16,382.00 207.16 1.25
Quarter Ending Jun-11 16,124.00 16,333.00 209.00 1.30

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kesoram Industries Ltd News

» More KSRM.NS News