Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 6 2,623.04 2,786.76 2,538.70 2,417.00 Year Ending Dec-18 6 2,856.89 2,984.36 2,778.80 2,621.13 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 7 25.95 27.12 24.48 23.69 Year Ending Dec-18 7 27.94 30.50 26.43 25.43