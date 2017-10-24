Edition:
United Kingdom

Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)

KTY.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange

382.25PLN
1:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

-5.75zł (-1.48%)
Prev Close
388.00zł
Open
387.40zł
Day's High
387.55zł
Day's Low
382.25zł
Volume
7,840
Avg. Vol
5,653
52-wk High
445.00zł
52-wk Low
356.30zł

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 4 4 4 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.62 2.62 2.62 2.88

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 2,623.04 2,786.76 2,538.70 2,417.00
Year Ending Dec-18 6 2,856.89 2,984.36 2,778.80 2,621.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 25.95 27.12 24.48 23.69
Year Ending Dec-18 7 27.94 30.50 26.43 25.43

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 675.00 669.13 5.87 0.87
Quarter Ending Dec-16 585.50 565.82 19.68 3.36
Quarter Ending Sep-16 621.90 638.75 16.85 2.71
Quarter Ending Jun-16 541.65 568.24 26.59 4.91
Quarter Ending Mar-16 479.90 519.04 39.14 8.16
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 6.96 6.81 0.15 2.16
Quarter Ending Sep-16 8.25 9.14 0.89 10.79
Quarter Ending Jun-16 8.15 9.44 1.29 15.83
Quarter Ending Dec-15 5.16 5.48 0.32 6.20
Quarter Ending Jun-14 5.27 5.62 0.35 6.64

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,623.04 2,663.86 2,638.83 2,609.29 2,417.00
Year Ending Dec-18 2,856.89 2,872.50 2,890.71 2,822.00 2,621.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 25.95 25.51 25.78 25.95 23.69
Year Ending Dec-18 27.94 27.96 27.53 26.82 25.43

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Grupa Kety SA News

» More KTY.WA News