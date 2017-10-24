Grupa Kety SA (KTY.WA)
KTY.WA on Warsaw Stock Exchange
382.25PLN
1:40pm BST
Change (% chg)
-5.75zł (-1.48%)
Prev Close
388.00zł
Open
387.40zł
Day's High
387.55zł
Day's Low
382.25zł
Volume
7,840
Avg. Vol
5,653
52-wk High
445.00zł
52-wk Low
356.30zł
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|4
|4
|4
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.62
|2.62
|2.62
|2.88
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|2,623.04
|2,786.76
|2,538.70
|2,417.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|6
|2,856.89
|2,984.36
|2,778.80
|2,621.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|25.95
|27.12
|24.48
|23.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|27.94
|30.50
|26.43
|25.43
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|675.00
|669.13
|5.87
|0.87
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|585.50
|565.82
|19.68
|3.36
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|621.90
|638.75
|16.85
|2.71
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|541.65
|568.24
|26.59
|4.91
|Quarter Ending Mar-16
|479.90
|519.04
|39.14
|8.16
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|6.96
|6.81
|0.15
|2.16
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|8.25
|9.14
|0.89
|10.79
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|8.15
|9.44
|1.29
|15.83
|Quarter Ending Dec-15
|5.16
|5.48
|0.32
|6.20
|Quarter Ending Jun-14
|5.27
|5.62
|0.35
|6.64
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Polish Złoty (PLN)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2,623.04
|2,663.86
|2,638.83
|2,609.29
|2,417.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2,856.89
|2,872.50
|2,890.71
|2,822.00
|2,621.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|25.95
|25.51
|25.78
|25.95
|23.69
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27.94
|27.96
|27.53
|26.82
|25.43
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0