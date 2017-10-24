Edition:
United Kingdom

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)

KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

573.15INR
11:17am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs14.55 (+2.60%)
Prev Close
Rs558.60
Open
Rs560.00
Day's High
Rs577.00
Day's Low
Rs557.45
Volume
789,878
Avg. Vol
759,603
52-wk High
Rs708.00
52-wk Low
Rs358.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.50 2.60 2.67 2.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 7,613.23 8,893.16 6,793.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 3 8,442.67 8,815.00 8,066.00 10,095.60
Year Ending Mar-19 4 10,506.00 13,303.90 9,071.00 9,858.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 5 25.43 27.25 23.40 --
Year Ending Mar-18 4 35.66 40.44 33.90 24.76
Year Ending Mar-19 4 42.35 48.29 38.90 0.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-16 360.67 438.22 77.55 21.50
Quarter Ending Dec-15 770.00 960.66 190.66 24.76
Quarter Ending Sep-15 1,133.50 934.25 199.25 17.58
Quarter Ending Jun-15 8,782.09 6,640.70 2,141.39 24.38
Quarter Ending Mar-15 455.00 399.45 55.55 12.21

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 7,613.23 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 8,442.67 8,438.00 8,433.67 8,670.25 10,095.60
Year Ending Mar-19 10,506.00 10,537.50 10,529.70 10,488.20 9,858.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 1 0 2 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 1 1
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kaveri Seed Company Ltd News