Latecoere SA (LAEP.PA)
LAEP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
5.55EUR
3:41pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|639.83
|650.30
|616.00
|696.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|641.72
|652.20
|616.00
|689.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.31
|0.44
|0.20
|0.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.34
|0.50
|0.20
|0.42
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-6.20
|-6.20
|-6.20
|76.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|112.00
|111.80
|0.20
|0.18
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|115.00
|119.70
|4.70
|4.09
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|639.83
|639.83
|629.03
|629.03
|696.83
|Year Ending Dec-18
|641.72
|641.72
|629.90
|629.90
|689.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.31
|0.31
|0.27
|0.27
|0.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.34
|0.34
|0.28
|0.28
|0.42
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
