Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 15 7,085.42 7,575.00 6,598.56 7,320.26 Year Ending Dec-18 15 7,265.09 7,765.00 6,804.29 7,487.25 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.91 2.24 1.73 1.95 Year Ending Dec-18 15 2.05 2.26 1.85 2.11 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.30 9.10 3.10 5.80