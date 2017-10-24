Edition:
Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)

LAGA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

28.08EUR
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.17 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
€27.90
Open
€27.90
Day's High
€28.26
Day's Low
€27.90
Volume
133,968
Avg. Vol
255,028
52-wk High
€28.95
52-wk Low
€22.09

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 5 5
(3) HOLD 9 9 9 9
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.53 2.53 2.53 2.53

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 7,085.42 7,575.00 6,598.56 7,320.26
Year Ending Dec-18 15 7,265.09 7,765.00 6,804.29 7,487.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 1.91 2.24 1.73 1.95
Year Ending Dec-18 15 2.05 2.26 1.85 2.11
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.30 9.10 3.10 5.80

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-11 1,977.67 1,951.00 26.67 1.35
Quarter Ending Sep-11 1,947.50 1,982.00 34.50 1.77
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,937.00 1,919.00 18.00 0.93
Quarter Ending Mar-11 1,787.00 1,805.00 18.00 1.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,085.42 7,088.07 7,087.54 7,090.74 7,320.26
Year Ending Dec-18 7,265.09 7,269.01 7,268.48 7,277.81 7,487.25
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.91 1.91 1.92 1.93 1.95
Year Ending Dec-18 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.05 2.11

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 1 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

