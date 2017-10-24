Lagardere SCA (LAGA.PA)
LAGA.PA on Paris Stock Exchange
28.08EUR
2:57pm BST
Change (% chg)
€0.17 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
€27.90
Open
€27.90
Day's High
€28.26
Day's Low
€27.90
Volume
133,968
Avg. Vol
255,028
52-wk High
€28.95
52-wk Low
€22.09
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|9
|9
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
|2.53
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|7,085.42
|7,575.00
|6,598.56
|7,320.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|7,265.09
|7,765.00
|6,804.29
|7,487.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15
|1.91
|2.24
|1.73
|1.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15
|2.05
|2.26
|1.85
|2.11
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.30
|9.10
|3.10
|5.80
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-11
|1,977.67
|1,951.00
|26.67
|1.35
|Quarter Ending Sep-11
|1,947.50
|1,982.00
|34.50
|1.77
|Quarter Ending Jun-11
|1,937.00
|1,919.00
|18.00
|0.93
|Quarter Ending Mar-11
|1,787.00
|1,805.00
|18.00
|1.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,085.42
|7,088.07
|7,087.54
|7,090.74
|7,320.26
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,265.09
|7,269.01
|7,268.48
|7,277.81
|7,487.25
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.91
|1.91
|1.92
|1.93
|1.95
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2.05
|2.05
|2.05
|2.05
|2.11
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|1
|1
|2
