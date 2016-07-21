Edition:
Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

LAND.L on London Stock Exchange

967.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
967.00
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
2,254,822
52-wk High
1,217.07
52-wk Low
961.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 5 5
(3) HOLD 11 12 11 11
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.45 2.48 2.43 2.43

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 10 633.41 713.45 600.31 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 643.23 675.00 606.29 641.24
Year Ending Mar-19 10 662.92 712.27 612.00 673.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 15 50.58 52.18 47.79 --
Year Ending Mar-18 16 54.40 59.39 47.97 52.27
Year Ending Mar-19 16 56.89 63.17 49.72 54.87
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 6.91 9.30 4.80 6.91

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 633.41 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 643.23 643.23 652.91 650.59 641.24
Year Ending Mar-19 662.92 662.92 675.17 672.09 673.96
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 50.58 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 54.40 54.60 54.36 54.28 52.27
Year Ending Mar-19 56.89 57.10 56.76 56.56 54.87

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 2 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 1 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Land Securities Group PLC News

Market Views

