Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)
LAND.L on London Stock Exchange
967.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
967.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
967.00
967.00
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
2,254,822
2,254,822
52-wk High
1,217.07
1,217.07
52-wk Low
961.00
961.00
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|5
|5
|(3) HOLD
|11
|12
|11
|11
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.45
|2.48
|2.43
|2.43
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|10
|633.41
|713.45
|600.31
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|643.23
|675.00
|606.29
|641.24
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|662.92
|712.27
|612.00
|673.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|15
|50.58
|52.18
|47.79
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|16
|54.40
|59.39
|47.97
|52.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|16
|56.89
|63.17
|49.72
|54.87
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|6.91
|9.30
|4.80
|6.91
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|633.41
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|643.23
|643.23
|652.91
|650.59
|641.24
|Year Ending Mar-19
|662.92
|662.92
|675.17
|672.09
|673.96
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|50.58
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|54.40
|54.60
|54.36
|54.28
|52.27
|Year Ending Mar-19
|56.89
|57.10
|56.76
|56.56
|54.87
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|2
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|1
|3
|1
- Why trading updates could make these three shares today's biggest movers
- Is this a once-a-decade opportunity to buy property stocks?
- 5 REITs with yields up to 7.5%: Land Securities Group plc, Intu Properties plc, Target Healthcare REIT Ltd, Medicx Fund Ltd. & U and I Group plc
- Brexit may be a buying opportunity for Barratt Developments plc, Land Securities plc and Taylor Wimpey plc
- 3 top dividends for the next decade: Direct Line Insurance Group plc, Land Securities Group plc and easyJet plc
- 5 REITs for growth and income: Tritax Big Box REIT plc, Land Securities Group plc, Hammerson plc, Intu Properties plc & Hansteen Holdings plc