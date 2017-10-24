La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Mar-17 2 669.50 735.00 604.00 -- Year Ending Mar-17 2 2,589.50 2,606.00 2,573.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 2,825.95 2,919.85 2,773.00 3,282.67 Year Ending Mar-19 3 3,338.28 3,531.00 3,211.83 3,841.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 2 10.30 10.60 10.00 -- Year Ending Mar-18 3 12.37 13.10 11.00 16.00 Year Ending Mar-19 3 15.16 17.70 12.08 17.50