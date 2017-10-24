Edition:
Lectra SA (LECS.PA)

LECS.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

26.12EUR
3:40pm BST
Change (% chg)

€-0.47 (-1.77%)
Prev Close
€26.59
Open
€26.45
Day's High
€26.45
Day's Low
€25.86
Volume
14,699
Avg. Vol
27,591
52-wk High
€30.00
52-wk Low
€14.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 283.37 286.10 281.00 272.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 306.47 312.40 301.00 285.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.95 0.97 0.93 0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1.05 1.08 1.03 1.08

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Mar-17 68.00 69.50 1.50 2.21
Quarter Ending Jun-16 64.00 64.13 0.13 0.21
Quarter Ending Mar-16 60.00 62.21 2.21 3.69
Quarter Ending Sep-15 61.00 59.30 1.70 2.79
Quarter Ending Jun-15 59.50 60.30 0.80 1.34

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Euro (EUR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Euro (EUR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 283.37 283.37 283.37 283.37 272.00
Year Ending Dec-18 306.47 306.47 306.47 306.47 285.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.95 0.98
Year Ending Dec-18 1.05 1.05 1.05 1.05 1.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Lectra SA News

