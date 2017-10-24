Edition:
LG Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB.NS)

LGB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

941.15INR
11:18am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs23.25 (+2.53%)
Prev Close
Rs917.90
Open
Rs912.65
Day's High
Rs948.80
Day's Low
Rs912.65
Volume
37,973
Avg. Vol
17,094
52-wk High
Rs948.80
52-wk Low
Rs511.25

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 24 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 1 13,145.00 13,145.00 13,145.00 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 14,069.70 14,165.40 13,974.00 14,663.50
Year Ending Mar-19 2 15,573.70 15,792.30 15,355.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 2 44.13 47.16 41.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 2 48.98 49.16 48.80 55.65
Year Ending Mar-19 2 56.94 57.77 56.10 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 2,815.00 2,815.38 0.38 0.01
Quarter Ending Mar-12 2,465.88 2,258.70 207.18 8.40
Quarter Ending Dec-11 2,392.23 2,326.30 65.93 2.76
Quarter Ending Sep-11 2,328.49 2,368.54 40.05 1.72
Quarter Ending Jun-11 1,930.37 2,097.74 167.37 8.67
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 11.10 11.06 0.04 0.36
Quarter Ending Mar-12 7.45 3.67 3.77 50.67
Quarter Ending Dec-11 8.81 6.99 1.83 20.76
Quarter Ending Sep-11 9.52 9.44 0.08 0.79
Quarter Ending Jun-11 6.45 7.62 1.18 18.22

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in India Rupee (INR)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in India Rupee (INR)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 13,145.00 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 14,069.70 14,069.70 14,069.70 14,069.70 14,663.50
Year Ending Mar-19 15,573.70 15,573.70 15,573.70 15,573.70 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 44.13 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 48.98 48.98 48.98 48.98 55.65
Year Ending Mar-19 56.94 56.94 56.94 56.94 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

