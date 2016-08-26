Legal & General Group PLC (LGEN.L)
LGEN.L on London Stock Exchange
268.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
268.10GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
268.10
268.10
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
14,602,632
14,602,632
52-wk High
279.90
279.90
52-wk Low
204.08
204.08
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|24 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|7
|8
|8
|(3) HOLD
|9
|9
|10
|10
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.78
|2.78
|2.83
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|7,351.00
|7,740.00
|6,962.00
|2,525.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|7,630.00
|7,950.00
|7,310.00
|3,116.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|21
|24.70
|31.00
|19.71
|21.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|21
|24.48
|30.40
|20.51
|22.37
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|5
|8.61
|15.00
|5.00
|6.93
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in British Pound (GBP)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7,351.00
|7,351.00
|7,351.00
|7,351.00
|2,525.33
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7,630.00
|7,630.00
|7,630.00
|7,630.00
|3,116.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|24.70
|24.70
|24.45
|23.30
|21.27
|Year Ending Dec-18
|24.48
|24.48
|24.43
|23.80
|22.37
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|2
|0
- 3 Neil Woodford bargain picks
- Which of these Neil Woodford dividend stocks should you buy today?
- Should you buy the 3 highest-yielding stocks from the FTSE 100?
- Is this the best insurer to buy after today’s results?
- Three FTSE 100 yields you must check out today!
- Are these dividends too good to be true?